PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles rookie wide receiver DeVonta Smith is expected to miss two to three weeks with a sprained MCL, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Monday.

Smith underwent an MRI on Sunday that revealed the knee injury.

The Eagles are not expressing much concern about Smith, who is listed as week to week on the team's injury report, painting his absence from practice as precautionary.

The injury occurred during practice Saturday night, when Smith lunged toward the ground to try to haul in a low pass from quarterback Jalen Hurts. Smith walked with a slight limp after being helped off the ground by some teammates and was an observer for the rest of the practice.

Smith, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner out of Alabama, was selected 10th overall by the Eagles in April's draft. He is expected to be their lead receiver.

Jalen Reagor, the projected No. 2 wideout, has had a slow start to camp. He failed the team's conditioning test and was limited at the start of camp with a lower body strain. Reagor, who also has been dealing with the recent death of a close family friend, returned to team drills Saturday.

Travis Fulgham is a top candidate to step in with the first team alongside Reagor and Greg Ward in Smith's absence.