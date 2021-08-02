Colts HC Frank Reich details what led to Carson Wentz's foot injury and the timetable for recovery. (1:22)

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz will undergo surgery Monday on his injured left foot and be sidelined approximately five to 12 weeks, coach Frank Reich announced.

Reich said it's an old injury, possibly from high school, and a broken bone came loose in Wentz's foot.

Wentz felt a "twinge in his foot" when he rolled out and planted to throw late in Thursday's practice, offensive coordinator Marcus Brady said Friday.

Reich said Jacob Eason will continue to receive first-team reps in practice with Wentz sidelined.

"The job is Jacob's right now," Reich told reporters. "He has to prove it, he knows that. Jacob's in the driver's seat."

The Colts acquired Wentz during the offseason and reunited him with Reich by giving the Philadelphia Eagles a third-round pick in this year's draft and a conditional second-round pick in the 2022 draft.

Wentz was benched in favor of Jalen Hurts with the Eagles last season after being sacked 50 times and throwing 15 interceptions in 12 games.

Injuries have been part of Wentz's first five years in the NFL. He suffered a season-ending torn ACL late in the 2017 season. He has played a full season just twice in his career.

ESPN's Mike Wells contributed to this report.