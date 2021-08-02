OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- The absences are starting to pile up for the Baltimore Ravens' offense early in training camp.

Wide receiver Marquise "Hollywood" Brown missed his third straight practice Monday with a hamstring injury. He got through only one full team practice before leaving Thursday's practice early for what was initially described as precautionary reasons.

"It turned out to be worse than what they told me it was going to be," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after Monday's practice.

Harbaugh gave no timetable for Brown's return, saying, "He's out until he's back."

Brown is one of six top players on Baltimore's offense who didn't practice Monday, the fifth practice of training camp. Quarterback Lamar Jackson, who could return by the end of the week, and running back Gus Edwards are on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) and tight end Nick Boyle are on the physically unable to perform list.

Wide receiver Rashod Bateman, a rookie first-round pick, was the latest added to the injury list. He didn't finish Saturday's practice and then didn't suit up Monday because of muscle tightness.

"Hopefully, it's not anything serious," Harbaugh said. "Hopefully training camp tightness. But we'll see how that works out."

The Ravens have had the NFL's highest-scoring offense in Jackson's first two full seasons as a starter, but Baltimore ranked last in the league in passing last season.