Adam Schefter breaks down Quenton Nelson's foot injury that will have him sidelined for 5-12 weeks. (1:24)

The Indianapolis Colts will be without All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson for five to 12 weeks because of a foot injury.

Nelson's injury is the same as the one suffered by quarterback Carson Wentz.

Nelson was injured in practice Monday and is scheduled to have surgery Tuesday.

Nelson's and Wentz's recovery timelines are wide because players recover at different ranges, coach Frank Reich said Monday when discussing Wentz. The team might have a better understanding on their returns once the rehabilitation process begins between the two-to-four-week range. The first two weeks after surgery will be mainly rest.

Nelson, the Colts' first-round selection (sixth overall) in the 2018 draft, has started all 48 regular-season games and three postseason games at left guard. He's been voted an All-Pro in all three seasons -- the first offensive lineman and the fifth player since the 1970 merger to be so honored. The others were Barry Sanders, Keith Jackson, Lawrence Taylor and Earl Campbell.

Information from ESPN's Mike Wells and The Associated Press was used in this report.