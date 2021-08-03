DALLAS -- Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney was indicted Tuesday by a Texas grand jury for felony assault of a woman he was previously in a relationship with.

Gladney, 24, who was a first-round draft pick last year out of TCU, started 15 games for the Vikings as a rookie. He remains on the roster but has not been around the team since his arrest in April in Dallas.

He's charged with domestic violence by impeding breathing, for "intentionally, knowingly and recklessly" causing bodily injury and applying pressure to the woman's neck and throat, according to the indictment. The altercation grew out of an argument and took place over a span of more than two hours, according to a lawsuit recently filed against Gladney by the former girlfriend. She also alleged in the suit that he tried to bribe her and intimidate her into keeping quiet.

No court date has been scheduled yet. If convicted, the cornerback could serve up to 10 years in prison.

Vikings owner and president Mark Wilf addressed reporters on a variety of subjects surrounding the team Tuesday.

"Obviously allegations like these are very disturbing, and something that's concerning to us as ownership and to our organization," Wilf said. "So the news you're just talking about just apparently hit a couple minutes ago, so right now our GM and our coach, and we're talking to the league, and really working through to understand this better. And as we get more information here in the coming hours, we'll let you know where we go on this. But obviously the allegations are very disturbing."

ESPN's Courtney Cronin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.