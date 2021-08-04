Domonique Foxworth and Damien Woody react to Philip Rivers' decision to retire from the NFL, praising the quarterback for an amazing career and work ethic. (2:05)

Months after he announced his retirement from the NFL, former quarterback Philip Rivers says he isn't ruling out a return.

Rivers, who retired in January after one season with the Indianapolis Colts following 16 with the Chargers, told the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday that he is staying in shape in case a situation presents itself for a late-season stint in the NFL.

"I'm not quite there," Rivers, 39, told the Times. "I'm getting back there. I wouldn't have made weight if I had to report last week, that's for sure. But I am getting back into the lifting and running, and shoot, I occasionally throw a ball around out here in this heat. It's not too hard to get a good lather going.

"I'm just going to stay ready. I want to make sure I'm very clear: I'm not predicting I will play in December or January, for that matter. One, you've got to have somebody who wants you, and two, it's got to be right.

"But I have not completely ruled that out."

Rivers, a five-time Pro Bowler who ranks fifth in NFL history with 63,440 passing yards, led the Colts to the playoffs last season, throwing for 4,169 yards and 24 touchdowns. Indianapolis lost to Buffalo in an AFC wild-card game.

The Colts announced Monday that quarterback Carson Wentz will have surgery on his injured left foot and will be out five to 12 weeks.

Rivers currently is in his first year as head football coach of St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama. According to maxpreps.com, the team's final regular-season game is scheduled for Oct. 29, which is Week 8 of the NFL season.