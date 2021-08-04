Tom Brady gets custom tequila for his birthday

Will Brady and the Bucs be better than last season? (0:59)

TAMPA, Fla. -- What do you get a seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback who seemingly has everything for his 44th birthday?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's production company, Shadow Lion, came up with the perfect gift to honor its namesake (Brady first called himself the Shadow Lion in a 2017 Super Bowl hype video).

The company sent Brady his own custom "litTle avoCado tequila" bottles for his special day, poking fun at Brady's Super Bowl LV boat parade shenanigans, which he blamed, in a tweet, on the beverage.

The label includes an illustration of the infamous photo of Brady being restrained by teammate Ryan Griffin after a booze-infused cruise down the Hillsborough River left him wobbly and intoxicated.

Noting to see her...just litTle avoCado tequila https://t.co/vew2otBw5T — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 10, 2021

The drink is touted as having "aged 43 years" and being "LV proof." It also boasts being "electrolyte packed" and "hydrating," because no Brady beverage would be complete without health benefits.

No word yet from Brady's camp on whether this is going to be an actual thing available to the public, but the company included a note saying Brady couldn't open the bottles until February, which is when he hopes to be vying for ring No. 8.