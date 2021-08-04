EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Veteran offensive lineman Joe Looney has decided to retire, sources told ESPN. He had signed with the New York Giants late last week.

The move comes as a surprise. Looney is 30 years old, having played nine seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, Tennessee Titans and Dallas Cowboys. He had spent the previous five years in Dallas.

But the veteran lineman just felt it was time to step away. He didn't want to occupy a roster spot when his body wasn't giving him what he needed.

Looney had already fulfilled his dream of reaching the NFL and had a successful career. He played in 104 career games with 42 starts, and stepped away from an opportunity where had a chance to be the Giants' backup center.

The Giants signed Looney on Saturday to a minimum salary contract to provide depth on the interior of their offensive line. He was on the field later that day.

Looney was in good spirits after practice on Monday, after having no problem with taking a lap alongside quarterback Daniel Jones after a botched snap.

"Yeah, you know, I love playing football," he said. "Football, I grew up with it, man. My family loves it. It's great to be here. I know Coach [offensive coordinator Jason] Garrett. He's a great guy. It's always exciting to work with a new team, so just very blessed to be here for this opportunity."

Looney is the third Giants player to call it quits since the start of camp. Kelvin Benjamin said he's had enough after being cut last week and veteran linebacker Todd Davis retired on Tuesday after just several days with the team.