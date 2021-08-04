Lions coach Dan Campbell discusses the team's intensity and reveals how he prefers his coffee. (0:17)

Wednesday's 2021 NFL training camp practices were highlighted by quarterbacks.

Colts coach Frank Reich had a message for fans calling for Indy to sign Nick Foles from the Bears. Jalen Hurts showed he can learn from mistakes. Aaron Rodgers is truly spoiled for choice at the wide receiver position. And In Minnesota, starter Kirk Cousins (COVID-19 list) is expected back at practice on Thursday.

Here's what you need to know and see from camps across the league:

Aaron Rodgers says relationship with Packers GM 'a work in progress'

The reigning MVP talked about how important it was to stay in touch with Jordan Love during his offseason absence, said he and coach Matt LaFleur have picked up where they left off last year and revealed that receiver Randall Cobb moved in with him after last week's trade.

Yet when it came to general manager Brian Gutekunst -- a man he's known longer than any of the aforementioned -- he called their relationship a "work in progress, for sure."

Bucs reward DC Todd Bowles with new three-year deal - source

Tampa Bay is giving Bowles a new contract that keeps him as the NFL's highest-paid defensive coordinator, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Bowles had one year left on his current deal, but this contract replaces that and doesn't preclude him from taking another head-coaching job.

What our NFL Nation reporters saw today

Colts coach Frank Reich doesn't mind saying it: He's a huge a Nick Foles fan. But Reich also has a message for those clamoring for the Colts to acquire Foles from Chicago.

"This is Carson's team," Reich said in reference to injured starter Carson Wentz. "He's our quarterback... When we brought him here, we brought him here for one reason. He's coming here to lead this football team."

Wentz is out five to 12 weeks after having foot surgery, and the Colts lack experience behind him at the position on the roster. Second-year player Jacob Eason is currently the starter. Foles replaced Wentz (knee) late in the 2017 season and led Philadelphia to the Super Bowl. The offensive coordinator on the Eagles at the time? Reich. That's where the connection lies.

"I love Nick Foles," Reich said. "I think he's a great player. He's proven that. He's certainly a guy who fits our culture. But he plays for the Chicago Bears. We're glad we have the guys we got." -- Mike Wells

Jalen Hurts had his best and worst moment of camp in back-to-back plays. First came the bad -- a throw over the middle right into the hands of linebacker JaCoby Stevens for an interception -- followed by a beautiful toss down the left sideline to John Hightower, who made a fingertip grab. Hurts has dazzled at times over the past week, but needs to be more consistent. -- Tim McManus

Travis Kelce today on the 17-game schedule and whether he'll ask Andy Reid to lighten his workload to compensate pic.twitter.com/Fp41hakpIC — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) August 4, 2021

Travis Kelce said he's not a fan of the NFL's 17-game regular season but like everyone else will try to make the best of it.

"I wasn't for it but I can see it's happening,'' said Kelce, who turns 32 in October. "It's happening so I'm rolling with it. I don't think it really switches up anybody's mentality. Coach (Andy) Reid is a great leader so he'll take care of us and make sure we're not only ready for the game physically but ready for the game mentally.''

Kelce said he won't ask Reid to lighten his workload to compensate for the 17th game.

"I actually asked him if I could get more reps,'' Kelce said. "I need to get better. I've got to get more reps out here.'' -- Adam Teicher

An All-Pro in Davante Adams. A deep threat in Marquez Valdes-Scantling. A healthy Allen Lazard. The return of Devin Funchess plus the addition of slot receivers Randall Cobb and Amari Rodgers. What does it all add up to?

"I think we've got the best receiver room in the league. Easily," Lazard said Wednesday following a closed practice.

If the first week or camp has revealed anything about the Packers' offense, it's that Aaron Rodgers should have plenty of weapons and those weapons have plenty to play for. -- Rob Demovsky

Bill Belichick had two guests for Wednesday's practice -- Vanderbilt baseball coach Tim Corbin and former Patriots Vice President of Player Personnel Scott Pioli (2000-2008).

Belichick spent a lot of time talking on the field with Corbin, a New England native who has built a powerhouse at Vanderbilt. On the field, CB J.C. Jackson, who was second in the NFL in interceptions last season (9), had his first pick of camp. -- Mike Reiss

