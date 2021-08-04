HENDERSON, Nev. -- Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr is continuing to show his support for teammate Carl Nassib, the first openly gay active player in the NFL, and says he has seen no issues for the backup defensive end during training camp.

"When he came in [the locker room], I just like to watch, and not one person, from my point of view, has treated him any different," Carr said. "He may have a different story; I don't know. I don't know what his story is. But from my point of view -- his locker is just a few down from mine -- and I just want to make sure that he knows that, man, we just want him to play as hard as he can so we can win a Super Bowl. That's what we're here to do."

Nassib, who has yet to speak to the media at training camp, announced he was gay on his Instagram page on June 21, adding that he would be donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project.

Raiders owner Mark Davis and coach Jon Gruden were among those to show support for Nassib after he made his announcement.

"It's 2021. All the more power to Carl," Davis told ESPN. "It doesn't change my opinion of him as a person or as a Raider."

Said Gruden to ESPN: "I learned a long time ago what makes a man different is what makes him great."

Carr said the locker room is focused on Nassib's role as a teammate.

"Whether someone agrees or disagrees with what he does on or off the field, that's everybody's opinion and leave it like that," Carr said. "But we're still a family when we come in this building. We better treat him like such. And so, from my point of view, it's been good."