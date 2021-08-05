HENDERSON, Nev. -- The Las Vegas Raiders signed free-agent defensive tackle Gerald McCoy on Wednesday, the team announced.

McCoy, 33, drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first round of the 2010 NFL draft at No. 3 overall, is a six-time Pro Bowler. The 6-foot-4 and 300-pound veteran has also played with the Dallas Cowboys (2020) and Carolina Panthers (2019).

McCoy has started each of the 139 games of his NFL career, and has 352 tackles, 59.5 sacks, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

McCoy played three years for the Oklahoma Sooners, appearing in 40 games. He finished his collegiate career with 83 tackles and 14.5 sacks.

In August of last year, the Cowboys released McCoy, who had season-ending surgery on his ruptured right quadriceps tendon, saving the club $3.25 million.

There was an injury waiver as part of the agreement on the three-year, $18 million deal McCoy signed as a free agent in March of 2020 with Dallas that negated the contract going forward because of chronic tendinitis in his right knee/quadriceps.

In the transaction, McCoy was allowed to keep his $3 million signing bonus.