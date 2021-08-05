Longtime NFL official and executive Al Riveron is retiring, a league source said Thursday morning.

Riveron had a turbulent tenure as the NFL's officiating chief from 2017 to 2019. Most notably, he oversaw the league's one-year experiment in reviewing pass interference penalties during the 2019.

The league restructured the department in 2020, limiting Riveron to overseeing the replay department. Former referee Walt Anderson, named senior vice president of training and development, was the de facto leader of the league's officiating program last season.

The source said Riveron's duties will be folded into the supervision of Anderson and senior vice president of officiating administration Perry Fewell.

Riveron spent nine years as an NFL referee before joining the league office in 2013. He was the NFL's first Hispanic referee.