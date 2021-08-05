Robert Griffin III has signed a multiyear deal with ESPN to be a college football and NFL analyst.

Griffin will be in the booth for college football games on ESPN and ABC and will contribute to ESPN's studio coverage, including during the College Football Playoff and Super Bowl.

The Heisman Trophy winner and former Pro Bowl quarterback has not totally shut the door on his NFL career, however. The deal allows Griffin to seek a playing opportunity with a team if one arises.

"ESPN has been great through this whole process and understanding that I still want to play," Griffin, an NFL veteran and the 2011 Heisman Trophy winner while playing for Baylor, told The Associated Press. "I still love the game. If that opportunity doesn't come, I'll be giving everything I have to ESPN and this process."

Griffin was a guest analyst on NFL Live in 2017, a year when he didn't play. He signed with the Baltimore Ravens in 2018 and was there for three seasons after previous stops in Washington (2012-15), which made him the No. 2 overall pick in 2012, and the Cleveland Browns (2016).

Lee Fitting, ESPN senior vice president of production, said in a statement that Griffin has been on the network's radar for a while and will be at one of the biggest games each week.

"His knowledge of the game, his fresh-off-the-field insights and his charisma make him uniquely positioned to move into this new role, and we are particularly excited to have him call a big college game every week," Fitting said.

Griffin acknowledged the past couple of months have been wild between deciding on his future and keeping an eye on NFL free-agency moves.

"I think it's a fun thing for me to be able to do a little bit of studio and call games. It's a perfect situation," Griffin told the AP. "I am continuing to work out, stay ready and prepare for everything that could be coming in the future."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.