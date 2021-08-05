Darren Woodson, Nate Newton and Jimmy Johnson share their stories behind the iconic "How bout them Cowboys?" phrase. (1:05)

Despite a 20% revenue drop in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the average value of the 32 NFL franchises is up 14% to $3.48 billion, according to Forbes.

It is the biggest gain in five years, according to the magazine.

For the 15th straight year, the Dallas Cowboys are valued as the most expensive franchise at $6.5 billion, an $800 million increase over their value in 2020.

The New England Patriots are No. 2 at $5 billion. The New York Giants ($4.85 billion), Los Angeles Rams ($4.8 billion) and Washington Football Team ($4.2 billion) round out the top five. The NFC East has all four teams inside the top 10 with the Philadelphia Eagles checking in at No. 9 at $3.8 billion.

The biggest reason for the increase is the media rights deal the NFL signed with its broadcast partners in March that is worth $112.6 billion. According to Forbes, that was an 82% average annual increase and the payouts will increase from $220 million in 2021 to $377 million in 2032.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made the biggest one-year increase in value at 29%, according to Forbes. Thank the arrival of Tom Brady and a Super Bowl win for pumping the value of the franchise to $2.94 billion, which is 21st among NFL teams. In 2020, the Bucs ranked No. 29 at $2.28 billion.

The Buffalo Bills have the lowest value at $2.27 billion.