OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Lamar Jackson returned to the Baltimore Ravens' facility Friday, but it's unknown when the former NFL MVP will come back to the practice field.

Jackson missed the previous 10 days of training camp, which is the NFL rule for unvaccinated players who receive a positive COVID-19 test result. He currently is undergoing testing at the facility under the NFL's protocol, Ravens coach John Harbaugh said.

Harbaugh indicated there is no definitive date for Jackson's return to the field. Jackson has now missed all of Baltimore's eight full-team practices of training camp.

"He'll be back as soon as he can be," Harbaugh said after Friday's practice. "I'm excited for that. I'm looking forward to it."

This marked the second time in eight months that Jackson had tested positive for the coronavirus. On Tuesday, Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan urged Jackson to get vaccinated.

Running back Gus Edwards, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list at the same time as Jackson, returned to practice Friday and looked strong in drills.

"Gus obviously was more ahead [of Jackson] in terms of not having to take certain tests," Harbaugh said.

Ravens defensive end Derek Wolfe didn't hide his displeasure over the current COVID-19 rules in the NFL.

"I don't want to really talk about that, to be honest," Wolfe said. "We can't do anything about it. The higher-ups with white hats are going to do what they want. I guess the sheep just got to follow. I'm just here to play football."

Pro Bowl linebacker Justin Houston, who signed a one-year deal with Baltimore on Monday, practiced for the first time for the Ravens on Friday. He participated in individual drills before leaving the field.

"That was part of the plan with Justin," Harbaugh said. "We're going to have to work him back in."

On Friday, the Ravens might have suffered their most significant injury of training camp. Cornerback Jimmy Smith was carted off the field late in practice with what appeared to be a lower-leg injury. Harbaugh said it was too early to provide any update on Smith's status.