BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Buffalo Bills and quarterback Josh Allen have agreed to a six-year contract extension, sources tell ESPN's Chris Mortensen.

Allen's deal tops out at $258 million, with $150 million of that guaranteed, sources tell ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Allen, the No. 7 pick in 2018, had his fifth-year option picked up in May as a formality; both sides had previously expressed their desire for a long-term deal, with Bills GM Brandon Beane saying an agreement could be reached as early as this summer.

"When it happens, it happens," Allen told NFL Network's Kyle Brandt in April. "They will iron out the details and if we can get to something soon, I'd obviously love to be locked down in Buffalo for a very long time. It's a place that I call home, I love being there."

The Wyoming alum earned the extension after an MVP runner-up season in 2020, during which he set franchise records for passing yards (4,544) and passing touchdowns (37) while leading the Bills to the AFC Championship Game and their first division title since 1995.

He made noteworthy improvements from 2019 to 2020, increasing his completion percentage from 58.8% to 69.2% and his rating from 85.3 to 107.2. For his efforts, Allen was named to his first Pro Bowl.

"I had numerous talks with [offensive coordinator Brian] Daboll, [coach Sean] McDermott and Beane. I made a vow to them ... that I'd be a better quarterback and do things the right way," Allen said. "This isn't just me doing it, though -- it's been a small army between Daboll and [quarterbacks coach Ken] Dorsey and the front office bringing in the guys that they've brought in, and in the offseason, working with [offseason QB coach] Jordan Palmer. ... It's been a long process.

"I've got a long way to go. In no way am I saying that I've arrived or I'm there."

Allen gets his top three receivers back in 2021, including the league's leading receiver from last season, Stefon Diggs.