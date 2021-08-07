RENTON, Wash. -- Veteran left tackle Duane Brown isn't pleased that he's yet to receive a new contract from the Seattle Seahawks, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

Brown has taken a similar approach to his unsettled contract situation as safety Jamal Adams, both reporting to training camp but not practicing in the absence of a new deal. Brown is entering the final year of the three-year, $34.5 million extension he signed in 2018.

He's scheduled to make $11.35 million this season between his base salary, roster bonuses and likely-to-be-earned incentives, according to Roster Management System. Brown's $10 million base salary for 2021 ranks fourth among left tackles, per Spotrac, while the $11.5 million annual average of his current deal ranks 17th.

Brown ranked second in ESPN's pass block win rate as a tackle last season (94%) and ranks fifth since 2018 (92.7%). He appeared in all 16 games in 2018 and 2020 while missing four with knee and biceps injuries in 2019.

The Seahawks have not been fining Brown or Adams for their decisions to not practice, a source told ESPN.

Coach Pete Carroll said Saturday that he expected Brown to begin practicing "soon," but he's yet to do so, watching all seven practices of camp from the sideline. Brown, a 14th-year veteran, turns 36 later this month.

"It's a long camp," Carroll said Saturday. "There are [preseason] games and there's weeks and weeks to get ready. He's returned in fantastic shape. He's doing all of the stuff in the morning, and participating to the max and all of that. I'm not worried about Duane's football; I just want to make sure that I'm doing everything to make him strong as possible when we start. He's so gifted at playing, conditioning and all of that. I would like to buy him some time here and start him down the road in a little bit. We don't need to get him out here on the field and bang on him for a while."

Jamarco Jones and Cedric Ogbuehi have primarily played left tackle with Seattle's No. 1 offense in Brown's absence. The Seahawks also drafted Stone Forsythe in the sixth round out of Florida and have been working him at left tackle.