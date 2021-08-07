Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions: Saturday's highlights for the 2020 and Centennial classes

Edgerrin James discusses having to deal with perception during his NFL career and culminating his career with induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (2:00)

CANTON, Ohio -- Despite waiting a year because of the coronavirus pandemic, members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2020 and the Centennial class are being formally recognized Saturday night in Canton, Ohio.

The class of 2020 includes legends of the game Troy Polamalu (Pittsburgh Steelers), Steve Atwater (Denver Broncos, New York Jets), Isaac Bruce (Los Angeles/St. Louis Rams, San Francisco 49ers), Steve Hutchinson (Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings, Tennessee Titans) and Edgerrin James (Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks).

Fifteen men, some who have waited decades to hear their names called, were elected as part of the HOF's Centennial class. The group was selected to honor the NFL's 100th anniversary. The class includes 10 seniors, two coaches and three contributors. Among them are former NFL coaches Bill Cowher (Steelers) and Jimmy Johnson (Cowboys, Dolphins), former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue and Steve Sabol of NFL Films.

The 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class is led by quarterback Peyton Manning, who won a pair of Super Bowls and set many records in his 18-year career with the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos.

Manning and the seven other members of the class will be inducted into the Hall of Fame at 7 p.m. ET Sunday (ESPN).

ESPN will be providing updates after each of the 12 new HOFers speaking Saturday night takes the podium. Here's a look at highlights from their speeches, the scene in photos and videos, and more HOF coverage:

Saturday night's speakers

Wide receiver Harold Carmichael (Philadelphia Eagles, 1971-1983; Dallas Cowboys, 1984)

The résumé: A four-time Pro Bowl selection, the 6-foot-8 Carmichael was the league's Man of the Year in 1980 for his work in his community. In an era when Drew Pearson once led the league in receiving yards with 877 in 1977, Carmichael was consistent in his impact, averaging over 15 yards per catch in six seasons. He led the league in catches and receiving yards in 1973 and finished with three 1,000-yard seasons in his career.

He said it: "I'm so honored to be part of this brotherhood ... What a journey ... I remember coach [Dick] Vermeil saying 'Do your job better than everybody else and surround yourself with good people.'"

The résumé: Harris made the Cowboys' roster as an undrafted rookie in 1970, having arrived as a former college sprinter and cornerback. Harris became one of the league's first box safeties with enough athleticism to return punts and kickoffs. Hall of Fame quarterback Fran Tarkenton once said the two best safeties he faced were Harris and Hall of Famer Jake Scott. Harris was selected to six Pro Bowls. He led the Cowboys in tackles in 1976 and interceptions in 1977. He played on two Super Bowl winners, and the Cowboys were in the postseason in nine of his 10 years.

He said it: "What an incredible journey this has been for me ... I also had the great fortune to play with many legendary players ... Football was my passion, but my fallback was to become a doctor ... If I can make it anyone can achieve their goals, the key is to never give up, keep going, keep learning."

The résumé: He was the league's Offensive Rookie of the Year in 1999 and won the league's rushing title his first two seasons -- with 1,553 yards in 1999 and 1,709 in 2000. James had four 1,500-yard rushing seasons, five 50-reception seasons and finished with more than 15,000 yards from scrimmage.

He said it: "This is a special moment for me, my family and those closest to me ... To my mama, we're here ... It was also dope to play for fellow Hall of Famer Tony Dungy, a great coach, but even a better man ... To the city of Indianapolis, thank you for embracing me ... Think about what happens to our culture and our families when we don't get the protection we're supposed to ... We have a lot of things going on in this country, it's only right to keep shining the light on it ... I always knew who I was, a great player, a great father, a lion and this is my mane [pointing to his hair] ... My closing message is proudly represent the real you. ... My career started with gold teeth and ended with this gold jacket."

The résumé: Atwater was one of the league's fiercest tacklers and won two Super Bowls with the Broncos. He closed out his career as an eight-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time first-team All-Pro. Atwater had six 100-tackle seasons, and at 6-foot-3 and 218 pounds, he was one of the biggest, most mobile safeties of his era.

He said it: "I stand here because of so many people who have stood beside me ... I'm humbled and honored to wear this gold jacket ... You all have touched my life in one way or another on and off the field and I thank you."

Photos and videos from Canton

I couldn't be more proud of my Colts Hall of Famers. Great players and class guys. Congratulations Edgerrin! pic.twitter.com/cifKMm3DNu — Tony Dungy (@TonyDungy) August 7, 2021

We like him in Blue and White, but Gold works too. pic.twitter.com/CSwe7uUMKM — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) August 7, 2021

Legends on legends on legends. pic.twitter.com/9NDKbVtzVB — NFLPA (@NFLPA) August 7, 2021

My dear friend Harold Carmichael is now officially in the Pro Football Hall of Fame!

Love you big guy! pic.twitter.com/kWxsaD68D3 — Ron Jaworski (@JawsCEOQB) August 7, 2021

Read more on these NFL legends

• Peyton Manning changed QB'ing forever

• Inside Calvin Johnson's 329-yard game

• Troy Polamalu's bond with Bill Cowher

• Edgerrin James' legacy tied to HBCUs

• J. Johnson: 'How 'bout them Cowboys?'

• Charles Woodson's legendary path in NFL

• Winston Hill, Joe Namath's friendship

• Get to know this year's HOF classes

• Videos: Watch these HOF moments