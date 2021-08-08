Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard is signing a five-year, $98.5 million extension that will make him the highest-paid inside linebacker in NFL history, sources told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Leonard passes San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner, who signed his new deal at the outset of training camp that made him the NFL's highest-paid inside linebacker at the time.

Leonard now joins offensive tackle Braden Smith as the two players the Colts have locked up to long-term extensions during training camp.

The 26-year-old Leonard was a first-team All-Pro for the second time in 2020, when he had 132 tackles, three sacks, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries while helping the Colts return to the playoffs after a one-year absence. He was the Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2018, when he led the NFL with 163 tackles and also recorded seven sacks.

A second-round draft selection in 2018, Leonard has 416 tackles in three seasons and also has 15 career sacks and seven interceptions.