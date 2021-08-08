JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars receiver DJ Chark had surgery to repair a broken finger on his right hand, but head coach Urban Meyer said Chark should return in time for the season opener.

Chark had a plate inserted into the finger, Meyer said after Sunday's scrimmage. Chark had missed the two practices before the scrimmage.

Chark is in the final year of his rookie contract and is coming off a disappointing 2020. After catching 73 passes for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns and making the Pro Bowl in 2019, Chark caught 53 passes for 706 yards and five touchdowns last season. He admitted this past spring that he let his frustrations with the team's struggles impact his play on the field.

Meyer said this past spring that the 6-foot-4, 210-pound Chark needed to get stronger and be more physical. Chark said he welcomed the challenge, and Meyer said he responded and showed up to camp bigger and stronger.