CLEVELAND -- Baker Mayfield reiterated Sunday that he's not worried about his contract situation. But the Cleveland Browns quarterback also noted that the six-year, $258 million extension Josh Allen recently signed with the Buffalo Bills is "good for the quarterback position overall."

"I'd be lying if [I] said otherwise," Mayfield said following Cleveland's orange-brown scrimmage at FirstEnergy Stadium. "But I'm worried about winning right now. ... I think the rest will take care of itself."

On Friday, the Bills gave Allen an extension worth $150 million in guaranteed money, the most for a single contract in NFL history, surpassing Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, whose deal includes $141.5 million guaranteed.

Allen's $43 million in average annual value is second to Mahomes' $45 million.

Mayfield, the No. 1 draft pick in 2018, and Allen, who went seventh overall that year, both became extension-eligible this offseason.

"I'm very happy for Josh," Mayfield said. "I think Josh is a great guy, going through (the draft) process with him. In a tradition-rich town like Buffalo, they're lucky to have a quarterback like him, that cares about it that lives that same mindset that they do up in Buffalo."

While Bills general manager Brandon Beane said he would cease extension negotiations with Allen after the season started, Browns general manager Andrew Berry said his front office would be open-minded about negotiating rookie extensions after the season began. Asked about talks potentially lingering into the season, Mayfield said his focus would remain on the field.

"I'm not doing the negotiations, so quite frankly I don't give a damn," he said. "I'm worried about winning Week 1, then going on to Week 2 and focusing on that week, one week at a time. And that's my mindset. So no matter how many times I get asked this question throughout the year it's going to be the same answer because that's just the truth."