During his Hall of Fame speech, Peyton Manning makes a few jokes about Tom Brady, who gets a chorus of boos from the crowd. (0:33)

CANTON, Ohio -- The Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021, headlined by three players who were in their first year of eligibility, closed out the Hall's biggest enshrinement weekend Sunday night in Tom Benson Stadium.

Seven members of the class were scheduled to take to the podium during the evening, including Peyton Manning, Calvin Johnson and Charles Woodson -- all three were selected for enshrinement in their first year of eligibility. It is the ninth consecutive year at least one former player has been enshrined in his first year of eligibility.

The celebration comes on the heels of Saturday's enshrinement ceremony, which featured Troy Polamalu, Edgerrin James and former Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson.

Here are some of the highlights from the seven newest Hall of Famers who spoke from the podium Sunday in the order they appeared, as well as social media and congratulatory messages from their former teammates and teams:

Sunday's speakers

Drew Pearson, wide receiver (Dallas Cowboys, 1973-1983)

play 1:55 Drew Pearson shouts out Roger Staubach in HOF acceptance speech Former Cowboys wide receiver Drew Pearson thanks Roger Staubach for their time together in Dallas.

The résumé: A former college quarterback who made the Cowboys as an undrafted rookie wide receiver, he was the only first-team selection to the All-Decade team of the 1970s who had not been enshrined in the Hall of Fame. Like many senior finalists, his career had to be looked at in the context of his era, given that his 58 catches in 1976 and 870 yards in 1977 led the league. A three-time All-Pro, he averaged at least 17 yards a catch in five seasons, including four of his first five years in the league.

He said it: "I had the biggest afro in NFL history [pointed to bust]. ... This confirms it, the wait is over, is over. The original No. 88 being presented for enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. ... Guess what, strong hearts just keep going and that's why I'm standing here on the steps of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. ... It has been a journey, a tough, long journey on the road less traveled. ... I did it my way and I did it the hard way. ... Let me show you these legs, these legs made it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame [pulled up trouser legs for crowd]."

Tom Flores won four total Super Bowl rings as a coach and player. Charles LeClaire/USA Today Sports

The résumé: As a player, assistant coach and head coach in pro football, Flores has four Super Bowl rings and one AFL championship to his credit. Flores and Hall of Famer Mike Ditka are the only people in NFL history who have been Super Bowl winners as players, assistant coaches and head coaches. His time with the Raiders included two Super Bowl wins and an 8-3 postseason record for a .727 winning percentage that ranks him behind only Vince Lombardi.

He said it: "The reason I'm here and the reason I'm second in the program tonight is I'm 84 frappin' years old, I have to go to bed at 9 o'clock. Where's my pillow? ... Our first house had dirt floors and no indoor plumbing. ... [In 1960] we were just a bunch of guys without a home stadium and most of the guys didn't know where Oakland was, I had to tell them. ... That's what brought me to this stage tonight, passion. ... The passion that you have sustains you in professional football. ... Today on this stage, we're all on one team, a team of gold jackets."

Peyton Manning's single-season records of 5,477 yards passing and 55 touchdowns, set in 2013, still stand. Emilee Chinn/Getty Images

The résumé: One of the league's most decorated players, Manning was a five-time MVP, a 14-time Pro Bowl selection, seven-time first-team All-Pro selection and won two Super Bowls. At the time of his retirement, he held NFL records for passing touchdowns (539), passing yards (71,940) and quarterback starts won by his team (186, tied with Brett Favre). His single-season records of 5,477 yards passing and 55 touchdowns, set in 2013 with the Broncos, still stand.

He said it: "Tonight's speech is the ultimate hurry, hurry ... Ray (Lewis) just finished giving his speech and he started in 2018 ... I think it's pretty cool to be on the same team as Johnny Unitas and Slingin' Sammy Baugh ... Dad, there's no one I would rather have or be more appropriate to present here ... To Jim Irsay and the Indianapolis Colts, my gratitude to you is off the charts ... To Pat Bowlen and the Denver Broncos, you took a chance on me at an important time in my life ... The future of this game is ours to shape, we just need to take tomorrow on our shoulders as easily as we donned our pads for games ... God bless you and God bless football."

Photos and videos from Canton

Nobody respects Peyton's greatness like @TomBrady. 🤝



📺: @ProFootballHOF Class of 2021 Enshrinement -- Tonight at 7pm ET on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/NOkqNpyZ8h — NFL (@NFL) August 8, 2021

Peyton is not the only Manning to win an award today. Abby and I won the Consolation bracket of the B league in Mixed Doubles Tennis. This day just became even more special for the Manning family. Don't tell Peyt, I don't want to take anything away from his big day. — Eli Manning (@EliManning) August 8, 2021

On the day he goes into the Hall of Fame, a reminder of just how different Calvin Johnson was. pic.twitter.com/dqdVwi17d4 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 8, 2021

It was an honor and privilege to sign and work with Alan Faneca (@afan66); he was a great player and an even better person pic.twitter.com/Lqq6OIC29v — Mike Tannenbaum (@RealTannenbaum) August 8, 2021

Others with #Jets ties: Former coach Herm Edwards has a seat in John Lynch's section. With seats in the Alan Faneca section are ex-coach Eric Mangini, Nick Mangold, Willie Colon, Wayne Hunter and Roger Duffy. (Just because they have seats doesn't mean they will attend) https://t.co/WiJYVop92l — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 8, 2021

.@88DrewPearson with custom cufflinks, a tie clip and necklace to accompany his Gold Jacket during his Enshrinement this evening.#PFHOF21 | @dallascowboys pic.twitter.com/IpyPt0Gygq — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) August 8, 2021

Read more on these NFL legends

• Peyton Manning changed QB'ing forever

• Inside Calvin Johnson's 329-yard game

• Troy Polamalu's bond with Bill Cowher

• Edgerrin James' legacy tied to HBCUs

• J. Johnson: 'How 'bout them Cowboys?'

• Charles Woodson's legendary path in NFL

• Winston Hill, Joe Namath's friendship

• Get to know this year's HOF classes

• Videos: Watch these HOF moments