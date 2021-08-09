FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. -- The Atlanta Falcons signed veteran running back D'Onta Foreman on Monday.

The 25-year-old has played in 17 career games over his stints with the Houston Texans and Tennessee Titans with 107 carries for 421 yards and two touchdowns.

A third-round pick by the Texans in 2017, Foreman spent last season playing under Atlanta head coach Arthur Smith while Smith was the offensive coordinator in Tennessee.

Foreman joins a group vying for carries behind starter Mike Davis, who signed from Carolina in the offseason. The depth chart also includes veteran Cordarrelle Patterson and third-year pro Qadree Ollison. The Falcons also have two undrafted rookies, Javian Hawkins and Caleb Huntley, who have seen time during training camp.

Foreman worked out for Atlanta last week.