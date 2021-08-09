METAIRIE, La. -- New Orleans Saints kicker Wil Lutz is expected to miss time at the beginning of the season because of injury, according to a source, adding to the Saints' growing roster upheaval.

Lutz's specific timetable is unknown, but there is optimism that he won't miss too many games. He missed time at the beginning of training camp with a groin injury, and the source indicated that Lutz aggravated a previous injury.

NewOrleans.Football's Nick Underhill first reported Monday that the Saints will be trying out new kickers.

The Saints are expected to have at least 11 new starters in Week 1 due to Drew Brees' retirement, an offseason salary-cap purge, defensive tackle David Onyemata's suspension and now injuries to Lutz and receiver Michael Thomas.

Lutz, 27, was a Pro Bowler in 2019 and ranks as one of the most accurate kickers in NFL history with a field goal rate of 86.6% during his five-year career.

The Saints will also have a new punter in 2021 after releasing longtime standout Thomas Morstead this offseason. Second-year pro Blake Gillikin is expected to take over the role after spending last season on injured reserve.