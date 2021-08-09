Lamar Jackson says he will talk to his team and doctors about the vaccine after contracting COVID-19 for the second time in eight months. (0:37)

OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was noncommittal on whether he would get vaccinated after being infected with COVID-19 twice in the past eight months, saying it was a "personal decision."

"I just got off the COVID list," Jackson said after Monday's practice when asked if he would get the vaccine. "I got to talk to my team about this and see how they feel about it. Keep learning as much as I can about it. We'll go from there."

Does that mean he's thinking about getting vaccinated?

"We'll see," Jackson said. "Talking to the doctors. We'll see."

Jackson returned to training camp Saturday after missing 10 days, the NFL-mandated quarantine for unvaccinated players who test positive. He acknowledged he dealt with the same symptoms from the coronavirus this time and slept a lot because of fatigue.

Reporters asked Jackson nine COVID-related questions during his nine-minute media session. Jackson was loose and animated, even when asked for a third time about getting vaccinated.

"I feel it's a personal decision," Jackson said. "I'm just going to keep my feelings to my family and myself. I'm focused on getting better right now. I can't dwell on that right now ... how everybody else feels. Just trying to get back to the right routine."

Asked about his reaction when he found out he had tested positive a second time, Jackson mouthed some words angrily and waved his arms in disgust.

"What the ... again?" Jackson said, cracking a smile. "It was crazy. I was heartbroken. I wasn't looking forward to that at all. Right before camp ... not again, not right now."

Jackson, 24, said he was not worried about the long-term effects from getting COVID-19.

"I'm taking it day by day right now," Jackson said. "I'm just glad to be back. I'm just glad to be back with my guys."