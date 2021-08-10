PITTSBURGH -- Entering the last year of his contract, Steelers Pro Bowl cornerback Joe Haden made it clear he wants to remain in Pittsburgh.

Drew Rosenhaus, Haden's agent, has approached the team regarding an extension for his client, Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

"Joe wants to finish his career with the Steelers if possible," Rosenhaus told Schefter.

Haden, 32, and the team agreed to a two-year, $22 million extension in 2019. He joined the Steelers in 2017, signing a three-year $27 million deal just hours after being released by the Cleveland Browns. Haden was selected by the Browns with the seventh overall selection in the 2010 draft.

Since joining the Steelers, Haden has been a constant in the secondary and has 10 interceptions, 48 passes defended and two forced fumbles in 56 starts over four seasons. He earned a Pro Bowl nod in 2019 after racking up five interceptions.