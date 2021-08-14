HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans placed offensive tackles Laremy Tunsil, Tytus Howard and Roderick Johnson on the COVID-19 list, the team announced Friday.

The Texans will be without both of their starting tackles, Tunsil and Howard, for the team's preseason opener on Saturday night in Green Bay.

Without the three offensive linemen available, the Texans have tackles Charlie Heck, Jordan Steckler and Geron Christian available against the Packers. Veteran right tackle Marcus Cannon is on the PUP list with a knee injury.

Texans starting cornerback Bradley Roby was added to the COVID-19 list earlier in the week.