CHICAGO -- Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields reminded everyone on Saturday that it's not how you start, it's how you finish.

Fields, the 11th overall pick of the 2021 NFL draft, entered the game against the Miami Dolphins in the second quarter to thunderous applause at Soldier Field. But he mostly struggled to find a rhythm until the end of the half, when he and the offense moved the football enough for Chicago to kick a long field goal as time expired.

Fields flipped the switch at halftime and led Chicago on a 77-yard scoring drive to open the third quarter that he capped off with an 8-yard touchdown run. On the play, Fields showcased both his strength and speed, fighting off a Dolphins defender before leaving the pocket and going virtually untouched until he crossed the goal line.

He later found tight end Jesse James wide open for a 30-yard touchdown strike, the final touchdown in a 20-13 Bears win.

Fields -- the No. 2 quarterback behind veteran Andy Dalton, who played two series Saturday -- finished 14-of-20 for 142 passing yards and one touchdown along with five rushes for 33 yards and one touchdown.