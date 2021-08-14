The Chicago Bears have reached an agreement with offensive tackle Jason Peters, his agent, Vince Taylor, announced on Twitter on Saturday.

Peters will sign a one-year contract, Taylor told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

The 39-year-old Peters played the past 12 seasons of his stellar career with the Philadelphia Eagles, where he earned seven of his nine Pro Bowl bids.

The move reunites Peters with Bears offensive line coach Juan Castillo, a former O-line coach and defensive coordinator for the Eagles.

Peters came back to the Eagles on a one-year deal last season to play guard then moved back to left tackle with a sweetened contract when Andre Dillard suffered a torn biceps in August.

Peters played eight games in 2020 and was placed on injured reserve in December with a toe injury that required surgery. He has dealt with multiple injuries over recent years and has played 44 of a possible 64 games since 2017.

An undrafted free-agent pickup by the Buffalo Bills in 2004, Peters has put together a résumé worthy of Hall of Fame consideration during his 17 NFL seasons, with two first-team All-Pro selections.

