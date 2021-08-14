Stephen A. Smith says he doesn't understand why Dak Prescott is dealing with a shoulder strain after being out last season. (1:57)

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Neville Gallimore suffered a dislocated left elbow in Friday's 19-16 preseason loss to the Arizona Cardinals and will miss 6-8 weeks, according to a source.

While not a season-ending injury, the loss of Gallimore, a projected starter, is a blow to the defense.

Gallimore, who had an MRI on Saturday and will not need surgery, had earned the praise of coach Mike McCarthy and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn for his work in the offseason program and training camp. The Cowboys have veterans Carlos Watkins, Brent Urban and Justin Hamilton on the roster and selected Osa Odighizuwa in the third round and Quinton Bohanna in the sixth.

The Cowboys will keep an eye on the defensive tackles available, but Gallimore's injury will not speed up the team's plan with Trysten Hill, who is on the physically unable to perform list. A second-round pick in 2019, Hill suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in Week 5 last season and is still in the rehab process.

In order for Gallimore to be eligible to return this season, the Cowboys cannot place him on injured reserve until Sept. 1, a day after the final cuts.

Tight end Sean McKeon suffered a high ankle sprain against the Cardinals and could need some time to rehab. The Cowboys are thin at tight end with Dalton Schultz also nursing an ankle sprain. Blake Jarwin, who suffered a torn ACL in last year's opener, made his debut against the Cardinals and is healthy. The Cowboys also have Jeremy Sprinkle, Nick Eubanks and Artayvious Lynn.