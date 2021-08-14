Robert Saleh shows off his conditioning ahead of coaching debut for New York Jets

Robert Saleh discusses taking the Jets head coaching job, what he has learned about himself and what he expects from rookie QB Zach Wilson. (3:30)

The New York Jets and New York Giants will face off at their shared venue, MetLife Stadium, to kick off the preseason and first-year Jets' head coach Robert Saleh is more than ready.

Saleh showed off his conditioning as he continued his routine of running the bleachers ahead of the matchup.

The 42-year-old is making his debut as head coach after an impressive four year stint as a defensive coordinator for the San Francisco 49ers. Prior to that, he held positions with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks, and Houston Texans.

Robert Saleh running the stairs at MetLife before his coaching debut 😤 @nyjets



(via @jonsmith54545) pic.twitter.com/g8PnqtPQJD — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) August 14, 2021

Zach Wilson, the No.2 overall pick, will also make his first appearance for the Jets.