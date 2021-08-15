Houston Texans slot receiver Anthony Miller left Saturday's preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers with a "slight dislocation" of his shoulder, coach David Culley said.

Miller injured his shoulder midway through the third quarter of Houston's 26-7 win after he caught a pass from quarterback Jeff Driskel. He ran two yards before he was tackled by Packers linebacker De'Jon Harris and grabbed his injured shoulder. Miller walked off the field but was later taken to the locker room on a cart.

"They're going to do an MRI with him just to make sure," Culley said. "He's had a previous injury before, and they think he dislocated that thing again."

Miller dealt with shoulder injuries while with the Bears, needing multiple shoulder surgeries during his three seasons in Chicago.

The Texans traded for Miller just before the start of training camp, prior to sending slot receiver Randall Cobb to Green Bay.

Miller is in the final season of his rookie contact. He had two catches for 15 yards on Saturday night.