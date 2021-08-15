Jordan Love slings a short pass to Kylin Hill who navigates his way through defenders and into the end zone to score a 22-yard Packers touchdown in the second quarter. (0:29)

An MRI on Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love's right shoulder Sunday morning came back clean, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Love is unlikely to miss any time, the source said.

Love was hit around his right arm and shoulder on a sack-fumble late in the second quarter of the Packers' preseason opener on Saturday, a 26-7 loss to the Houston Texans at Lambeau Field. He played one more series to close the first half, but every play was a run.

The second-year Packers quarterback was scheduled to play into the third quarter, but coach Matt LaFleur changed his mind after Love was hit.

Saturday's game against the Texans marked Love's first NFL preseason game; the 2020 preseason was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Love went 12-of-17 for 122 yards, one touchdown and one lost fumble for a 110.4 rating.

The Packers are not planning to play Aaron Rodgers at all this preseason.

