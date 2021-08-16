        <
          Baltimore Ravens backup QB Trace McSorley to miss rest of preseason with back injury

          Ravens grab late lead on Huntley's 7-yard TD

          Tyler Huntley runs seven yards into the end zone for the Ravens touchdown late in the fourth quarter. (0:17)

          11:46 AM ET
          Jamison HensleyESPN Staff Writer
            • University of Maryland graduate
            • Lives in the Baltimore area with his wife and son
          OWINGS MILLS, Md. -- Baltimore Ravens backup quarterback Trace McSorley will miss the rest of the preseason with a back injury.

          With McSorley sidelined, Tyler Huntley is now the frontrunner to become the backup quarterback to Lamar Jackson.

          McSorley injured his back picking up a box on Saturday, just hours before the Ravens' preseason opener. He played with back spasms, completing 11-of-18 passes for 86 yards and one interception.

          "He wrenched it in some way," Ravens coach John Harbaugh said after Monday's practice. "He's going to be out for a few weeks with that situation."

          McSorley, a sixth-round pick in the 2019 draft, has thrown 10 passes in three NFL games. Huntley, who went undrafted last year, led a winning, fourth-quarter drive in Saturday's preseason opener.

          The Ravens signed quarterback Kenji Bahar for an additional arm in training camp.