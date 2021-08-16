        <
          Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes set to release first signature shoe

          4:16 PM ET
          • Adam TeicherESPN Staff Writer
          ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whose business empire recently expanded to minority ownership of sports teams and partnership in fast-food franchises, will soon be in the footwear business.

          Mahomes tweeted today about the imminent release of his first signature shoe, the Mahomes 1 Impact FLX, through Adidas. He announced that "go time,'' or release date, for the shoe is Aug. 23.

          "I've dreamed about this since I was a little kid,'' Mahomes said. "Years in the making ... This is just the beginning.''

          Mahomes recently bought into the ownership of Sporting Kansas City, the city's MLS franchise. Last summer he became a minority owner of the Kansas City Royals.

          He is a partner in an investor group that recently announced Whataburger fast food franchises in Missouri and Kansas.