ST. JOSEPH, Mo. -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, whose business empire recently expanded to minority ownership of sports teams and partnership in fast-food franchises, will soon be in the footwear business.

Mahomes tweeted today about the imminent release of his first signature shoe, the Mahomes 1 Impact FLX, through Adidas. He announced that "go time,'' or release date, for the shoe is Aug. 23.

"I've dreamed about this since I was a little kid,'' Mahomes said. "Years in the making ... This is just the beginning.''

I've dreamed about this since I was a little kid. Years in the making, excited to officially unveil my signature shoe - Mahomes 1 Impact FLX. This is just the beginning. Go Time🚦8.23.21 ⏰ @adidasFballUS pic.twitter.com/XkOAFAubyy — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) August 16, 2021

Mahomes recently bought into the ownership of Sporting Kansas City, the city's MLS franchise. Last summer he became a minority owner of the Kansas City Royals.

He is a partner in an investor group that recently announced Whataburger fast food franchises in Missouri and Kansas.