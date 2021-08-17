DETROIT, Mich. -- Just one day after being waived by the Detroit Lions, Alex Brown was charged in connection with a non-fatal car accident that also injured his teammate, Wayne County, Michigan, prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Monday.

The cornerback has been charged with two counts of operating while under the influence causing serious injury and two counts of reckless driving causing serious injury. He is expected to be arraigned on Tuesday.

According to Worthy's office, it is alleged that Brown was intoxicated and driving at a high rate of speed on the wrong side of I-75 near I-375 early Sunday morning in Detroit when he struck a 27-year-old Detroit man's car head on. The man was transported to a local hospital with injuries to his legs.

Brown's teammate, tight end Charlie Taumoepeau, was Brown's front-seat passenger and was trapped in the car until removed with the Jaws of Life.

Taumoepeau was also waived with a non-football injury designation on Monday.

"We are aware of the situation from Sunday morning involving Alex Brown," the Lions said a statement. "Alex was waived from the team Sunday afternoon and Charlie Taumoepeau is receiving proper medical care following injuries sustained from the incident.

"Driving under the influence is a matter we take very seriously. We as an organization extend our thoughts and support to the victim and his family during his recovery."