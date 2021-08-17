        <
          Tim Tebow released by Jacksonville Jaguars, ending former QB's NFL comeback attempt as tight end

          9:41 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Former college and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow has been released by the Jacksonville Jaguars, ending his attempt at an NFL comeback as a tight end.

          Tebow thanked the Jaguars in a tweet Tuesday.

          The 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback had been reunited with first-year Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, his former coach at Florida.

          Tebow, 34, hadn't played football since the 2015 NFL preseason and had spent the past six years working as a broadcaster on the SEC Network and working on his professional baseball career.

          He was adamant about being a quarterback during his previous six-year stretch in the NFL with the Broncos, Jets, Patriots and Eagles, but he had a change of heart when he considered playing for Meyer with the Jaguars.