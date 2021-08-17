Former college and NFL quarterback Tim Tebow has been released by the Jacksonville Jaguars, ending his attempt at an NFL comeback as a tight end.

Tebow thanked the Jaguars in a tweet Tuesday.

Thankful for the highs and even the lows, the opportunities, and the setbacks. I've never wanted to make decisions out of fear of failure and I'm grateful for the chance to have pursued a dream... — Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) August 17, 2021

The 2007 Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback had been reunited with first-year Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer, his former coach at Florida.

Tebow, 34, hadn't played football since the 2015 NFL preseason and had spent the past six years working as a broadcaster on the SEC Network and working on his professional baseball career.

He was adamant about being a quarterback during his previous six-year stretch in the NFL with the Broncos, Jets, Patriots and Eagles, but he had a change of heart when he considered playing for Meyer with the Jaguars.