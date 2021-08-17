Damien Woody expects Bill Belichick to take his time revealing whether Cam Newton or Mac Jones will be the Patriots' starting QB. (0:57)

Week 2 of the NFL preseason continues with four games on Friday night, but Tuesday was the day when teams had to cut down their 90-man rosters to 85 players. That meant the end of Tim Tebow's time in Jacksonville, and there were also a couple of back-of-the-roster trades that allowed organizations to get a look at other players. Teams have to get down to 80 players by next Tuesday.

Tuesday also brought a contract extension for a player who refused to practice with his team during camp, an update on Deshaun Watson's status and an injury scare at Ravens practice.

Here's what you need to know from training camps across the league:

Jump to the best of the day:

Photos | Nation intel | Videos

Top NFL news of the day

Seahawks, S Jamal Adams agree to 4-year, $70 million extension

The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a four-year extension with Jamal Adams that will make him the NFL's highest-paid safety with a deal that has a maximum value of $72 million, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday. The deal for Adams, 25, includes a $20 million signing bonus, a source told Schefter.

Texans QB Deshaun Watson, again not practicing, 'does what we ask,' coach says

Deshaun Watson didn't practice again Tuesday, but Texans coach David Culley said the quarterback isn't injured. "Deshaun is here," Culley said. "Again, every day he's here, he comes in, and he works. He does what we ask him to do and he's here every day and he's doing fine."

Bills OT Dion Dawkins says being hospitalized for COVID-19 one of his 'lowest points'

Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins said he was hospitalized for four days while dealing with the COVID-19 virus.

The team's starting left tackle was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list before its first training camp practice on July 28 and was activated on Thursday. It was a harrowing stretch for Dawkins, 27, who called it "one of the lowest points that I've ever been."

More:

What our NFL Nation reporters saw today

A day after Josh Jackson fell further down the depth chart at cornerback, the Packers found a trading partner and sent him to the Giants for fellow cornerback Isaac Yiadom. It's a swap of cornerbacks taken 54 picks apart in the 2018 draft. Jackson (second round, No. 45 overall) could never find a consistent role in the Packers' defense either under Mike Pettine or current coordinator Joe Barry, who moved the undrafted Kabion Ento ahead of Jackson in practice Monday, meaning Jackson had fallen to No. 5 at best on the CB depth chart. Yiadom (third round, No. 99 overall with Denver) is now on his third NFL team. Perhaps a change of scenery will help both. -- Rob Demovsky

Raiders tight end Darren Waller practiced for the first time in two weeks on Tuesday after suffering a reported ankle injury. "Now that will bring a smile to my face," coach Jon Gruden said. "He was great today. He makes his presence felt right away, after the catch down the field. He's a phenomenal talent." Others that returned from injury included safety Karl Joseph, cornerback Isaiah Johnson, rookie linebacker Divine Deablo and backup quarterback Marcus Mariota. All in time for a pair of joint practices at the Rams on Wednesday and Thursday. -- Paul Gutierrez

Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool went down hard after attempting to make a deep sideline catch in the final minutes of Tuesday's practice. It came on a day that coach Mike Tomlin said was designed to simulate a regular-season Wednesday practice. Claypool appeared to suffer a lower body injury in the landing. He was helped off the field by QB Ben Roethlisberger and TE Eric Ebron, putting arms around each as he gingerly walked off the field. Tomlin said after practice that Claypool was being evaluated. A source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that the injury is considered to be minor. -- Brooke Pryor

Jacksonville's starting center, Brandon Linder, is dealing with patella tendinitis, and coach Urban Meyer said Linder is not going to practice for a while. Linder has played a full season just once since the Jaguars took him in the third round of the 2014 draft. He played in only nine games last season because of an ankle injury. The Jaguars play at New Orleans on Monday night, and starters aren't expected to play much, if at all, in the preseason finale, so Linder could be out until the Sept. 12 season opener. -- Michael DiRocco

The Ravens had an injury scare when Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey limped off the field about an hour into practice. Humphrey, however, is dealing with a mild strain and it's not considered serious, a source said. Baltimore will likely give Humphrey an extended rest. Anthony Averett, who will likely fill in for Humphrey on the first team, has impressed the coaching staff. Defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale told the team Monday night that Averett is the Ravens' third-best corner. "I think the kid has All-Pro talent," Martindale said. -- Jamison Hensley

The Chiefs after their offseason rebuild will soon face some interesting roster decisions on the offensive line, where they have eight strong roster candidates who weren't with the team last season to go along with three who were. "We've got a lot of depth, particularly at those inside center-guard positions,'' line coach Andy Heck said. "We've got a lot of guys that belong in this league.'' Complicating matters is that two roster candidates, Kyle Long and Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, missed either all or most of camp with injuries but could be ready to play early in the regular season. -- Adam Teicher

Patriots quarterbacks Cam Newton and Mac Jones played smart football Tuesday in a short practice with the Eagles, with the work primarily in the red zone. Both took what was available to them -- often focusing on shorter passes -- and had high completion percentages as a result of it. When Jones threw a TD pass on a flare out to tight end Devin Asiasi, he was fired up and leaped into the air with Newton. -- Mike Reiss

Don't look now, but Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is starting to find his groove. Burrow had two solid deep(ish) throws -- a crossing route to wide receiver Mike Thomas and a gorgeous ball down the middle to tight end C.J. Uzomah as Burrow was rolling right. -- Ben Baby

Best NFL videos

DeVonta Smith continuing to look better as he works back from an MCL sprain. pic.twitter.com/sHfVRz4G76 — Tim McManus (@Tim_McManus) August 17, 2021

Coach Vrabel ready to travel to Tampa. 🤣 @TaylorLewan77



"Effort. Finish. Fundamentals. Technique." pic.twitter.com/7QxL5gYVRt — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) August 17, 2021

"I thought yesterday was his best day." - Coach Zimmer on @TheKellenMond pic.twitter.com/xAzYGskpgM — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) August 17, 2021

A connection you LOVE to see. pic.twitter.com/lwzcJRIpol — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) August 17, 2021

Foot on the gas. 💨 pic.twitter.com/kpeDAeLzt4 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) August 17, 2021

Best NFL photos

High fives for another day of work ✋ pic.twitter.com/wx24RZzjv1 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 17, 2021

C'mon friends!



We're back in Spartanburg 🙌 pic.twitter.com/NeZ5KrpqLU — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 17, 2021