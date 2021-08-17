HOUSTON -- Deshaun Watson didn't practice again Tuesday, but Texans coach David Culley says the quarterback isn't injured.

"Deshaun is here," Culley said. "Again, every day he's here, he comes in, and he works. He does what we ask him to do and he's here every day and he's doing fine."

Watson, who reported to camp July 25 after requesting a trade in January, practiced for the first five days of training camp, was not on the field for the next five days and then returned for all four days of the third week of practice. He didn't practice Monday either.

Less than two months after his trade request, the first of 23 lawsuits was filed against Watson. He currently faces 22 active lawsuits with allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior.

Asked why Watson did not practice on Monday, Culley said it was due to a schedule change.

"He got his work done yesterday. He just didn't get his work done when we were out here," Culley said. "We had a little different schedule yesterday than he had been. He got his work in. He's doing fine."

The Texans were back to their usual morning practice Tuesday, but Watson was not on the field at the start of practice. Culley said Watson is still in meetings during training camp, "doing everything, just like he has from Day 1."

Watson did not travel to Green Bay with the team for its preseason opener against the Packers and is not expected to travel to Dallas for Houston's second preseason game.

Had Watson not shown up for training camp, he would have been fined $50,000 for each day he missed.