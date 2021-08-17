The Seattle Seahawks have agreed to a four-year extension with Jamal Adams that will make him the NFL's highest-paid safety with a deal that has a maximum value of $72 million, a source told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Tuesday.

The deal for Adams, 25, includes a $20 million signing bonus, a source told Schefter.

The agreement for the three-time Pro Bowl selection tops the $15.25 million per-year average by the Denver Broncos' Justin Simmons.

The Seahawks and Adams' agent began negotiating early in the offseason and continued to do so through the start of training camp.

His 9.5 sacks in 12 games last year set the league's single-season record for a defensive back. That figure led the team, as did Adams' 14 tackles for loss and his 30 pressures which, according to ESPN Stats & Information, were 14 more than any other defensive back in the league.

Adams missed four games with a groin injury and gamely played through injuries to both shoulders (including a torn labrum that needed surgery), two broken fingers (which also needed surgery) and a hyperextended elbow.