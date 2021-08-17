GREEN BAY, Wis. -- With Jordan Love's shoulder still an issue and Aaron Rodgers not expected to play in the preseason, the Green Bay Packers are bringing back quarterback Jake Dolegala.

The signing was not announced by the team but was made public by his agency, Generation Sports Group.

The team will have to make room on the roster before it can make it official. They were at the NFL-mandated limit of 85 players as of Tuesday.

Dolegala spent nearly two months with the Packers this offseason. He was signed in June after participating in the team's mandatory minicamp but was released on July 27 shortly before training camp, when Rodgers ended his holdout and returned to the team. The Packers also released veteran Blake Bortles on the same day.

Love injured his right (throwing) shoulder in the Packers' preseason opener on Saturday. Coach Matt LaFleur indicated that there's no long-term concern but that Love might miss some time. He was held out of practice on Monday, and the team did not practice on Tuesday. They Packers begin two days of joint practices with the New York Jets on Wednesday leading into their preseason game on Saturday.

LaFleur said Love could "potentially" play against the Jets.

Love was expected to play into the third quarter last week against the Houston Texans but instead was pulled at halftime. Kurt Benkert, the third quarterback on the roster, played the second half.

Dolegala was originally signed by the Bengals as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He was the Bengals' No. 3 QB that season but was released following the 2020 training camp. He spent parts of last season on the Patriots' practice squad and briefly returned to them early in training camp this year.

Before Tuesday's cut to 85, the Packers also swapped cornerbacks with the New York Giants. They traded 2018 second-round pick Josh Jackson for 2018 third-round pick Isaac Yiadom, sources told ESPN.