While there has been no shortage of talk during 2021 NFL training camps about whether veteran Andy Dalton or rookie Justin Fields should start for the Chicago Bears in Week 1 (click "More" below to see what Dalton had to say about that today), both quarterbacks felt a big loss Wednesday, as it was announced that offensive tackle Teven Jenkins, the No. 39 overall pick in this year's draft underwent back surgery, which could cost him the entire season.

Meanwhile, NFL Nation reporters have plenty of buzz on players like potential breakout fantasy star Antonio Gibson, 2018 NFL draft mates Lamar Jackson and Sam Darnold in a joint practice, and Miami Dolphins tight ends making plays for Tua Tagovailoa.

Here's what you need to know from camps across the league:

Jump to the best of the day:

Top NFL news of the day

Chicago Bears OT Teven Jenkins to have back surgery; team hopes he can return this season

Chicago Bears rookie offensive tackle Teven Jenkins will undergo back surgery on Wednesday, coach Matt Nagy announced. Nagy said he hopes Jenkins, whom the Bears traded up to draft 39th overall in the second round, will be able to return this season.

Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy says 'good chance' Dak Prescott won't play in preseason

The likelihood of Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott seeing any live action in the preseason before the Sept. 9 opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is growing dimmer and dimmer. "There's a good chance he probably won't play. Yes, that's fair," coach Mike McCarthy said.

FBI investigating allegations against Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson, possible extortion

The allegations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior against Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson are being investigated by the FBI, Watson's lawyer, Rusty Hardin, said Wednesday. Hardin also said that Watson spoke to the FBI about allegations of extortion regarding one of the 23 lawsuits filed against the quarterback, of which 22 are still active.

More:

Best NFL videos

Joe Burrow said he wanted to feel comfortable in the pocket. That was one of the last steps in his preseason recovery. Burrow, today: "We're good to go now." pic.twitter.com/T77Zufj8R6 — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) August 18, 2021

Burns out here ready to go ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/mvf8FTNAMS — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) August 18, 2021

Zach Wilson. Aaron Rodgers.



Just two quarterbacks hanging out. pic.twitter.com/UuHmVXFVZn — Jets Videos (@snyjets) August 18, 2021

Got Eem 😂



a belated birthday present for @JdMckissic pic.twitter.com/XKvNz3BEM5 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 18, 2021

A progress report on Jordan Love's shoulder and his evolution as a QB this morning on @GetUpESPN pic.twitter.com/PQBMT8Zztm — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) August 18, 2021

Tom Brady says he has a lot of respect for Ryan Tannehill. Joked that they've faced each other and Tannehill has beat him a lot of times. Brady also said he wasn't speaking about Tannehill when he made the "that team wanted that MFer over me" comments. pic.twitter.com/XBGjo0mROr — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) August 18, 2021

Best NFL photos

So much for a slip n slide at Heinz Field to end practice. Rest of the tarp is being rolled up during walk through. pic.twitter.com/WGNX6bEJu9 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 18, 2021

Find someone who hypes you up like @Joe_MainMixon pic.twitter.com/w27LzOKiIC — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 18, 2021

John Mara, who is a part of the NFL's Competition Committee, thinks it's necessary to crack down on taunting around the league pic.twitter.com/hZD0rGwI4W — The MMQB (@theMMQB) August 18, 2021

What I learned in boating school is... pic.twitter.com/fbuWs2EJcv — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) August 18, 2021

What our NFL Nation reporters saw today

Washington wants to increase the role of running back Antonio Gibson, but both he and the coaches say he's still adjusting to being a full-time back. Gibson continues to learn lessons. After practice today -- which was mostly scout-team work -- Gibson said he is still learning when to slam through the hole and when to cut back. Against New England, for example, on a second-and-4 run he should have plowed forward and picked up at least four yards, but he instead tried to spin out and create a bigger play. He ended up gaining just two yards. It served as a reminder to him to sometimes just hit the hole and create the yards. He still should see an enhanced role in the pass game, but they want more consistency from him in the run game. That comes from continuing to learn. -- John Keim

Joint practices with the Buccaneers gave the Titans defense a chance to go against Tom Brady's intense, tempo offense. Kevin Byard said it tested their communication because the offense lined up quickly and snapped the ball. After a slow start the defense got interceptions from Amani Hooker and Jackrabbit Jenkins coming against Brady. Overall, the defense seemed to get the best of Brady and the Bucs offense but they were helped by a series of drops by the receivers. -- Turron Davenport

Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold and Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson entered the NFL as first-round picks in 2018, Darnold the No. 3 overall pick by the Jets and Jackson No. 32 to Baltimore. But in Wednesday's joint practice between the teams, Jackson looked sharper. Perhaps it was that Darnold's receivers had trouble getting open and making catches, as coach Matt Rhule said. Perhaps it was that Jackson completed his first four passes in team drills and was steady all day. Regardless, for Panthers' first-round pick Jaycee Horn, being on the same field with Jackson was big. "He's like a human highlight drill, so seeing him in person, it was pretty cool,'' the cornerback said. But did he see any highlights today? "Nah, I didn't even see none," Horn said. -- David Newton

The Falcons' offensive line has been a question through most of training camp -- but work against the Miami Dolphins on Wednesday in the first of two joint practices gave a better look at what Atlanta might have. While left guard might still be a question -- potential starter Josh Andrews left with a cramp and was replaced by two rookies at different points, Jalen Mayfield and Drew Dalman -- the rest looked better than expected. That's progress in the first real look at the team's offensive line all preseason, considering only Andrews played in the preseason opener. -- Michael Rothstein

Miami's tight ends had a bit of a day against Atlanta's defense -- no matter if it was the first, second or third team on the field. In particular, tight end Adam Shaheen had a strong day, including one play in 7-on-7 work, where he basically ran through the entire Atlanta defense to get open for a touchdown from Tua Tagovailoa. Shaheen had multiple catches Wednesday. -- Michael Rothstein

Veteran Mike Remmers, who opened training camp as the starting right tackle, returned to practice this week after missing time because of back spasms, but he played as the backup left tackle instead. That doesn't mean the Chiefs have yet given the starting right tackle job to rookie Lucas Niang, but it's a sign the Chiefs are happy with Niang's play and that it may be difficult for Remmers to get the job back. If Niang winds up starting when the regular season begins, the Chiefs would have three rookies on their offensive line, also including center Creed Humphrey and right guard Trey Smith. -- Adam Teicher

Best of the rest from across the league

"I wish for you 1000 years of success but it's my time" - Jay-Z



- Andy Dalton https://t.co/0mxXEAjL3L — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) August 18, 2021