New York Jets rookie Zach Wilson, who grew up idolizing Aaron Rodgers, was admittedly starstruck upon meeting the Green Bay Packers' quarterback for the first time at a joint practice Wednesday in Green Bay. So too was Jets second-year quarterback James Morgan, who played high school ball in Green Bay.

"James is a big fanboy. He was getting a little nervous," a smiling Wilson told reporters after practice. "I'm a big fanboy too. We all have to kind of pretend like we've been there before. We're enjoying just being out here and being able to talk to him."

Wilson said he was "100 percent" a Rodgers fan as a kid, although he recently claimed that Tom Brady is the best of all time because of his seven Super Bowl championships.

Wilson and Rodgers met on the field during a special teams period, with Rodgers offering tips on how to orchestrate a two-minute drill.

"We're all technically at the same level now -- we're all in the NFL -- but we're all still kind of like, 'You know what? That's Aaron Rodgers. That's kind of crazy,'" Wilson said.

Wilson has drawn comparisons to Rodgers because of his playing style, particularly his ability to make off-schedule plays. The Jets drafted him second overall, thinking he has star potential -- but there's an enormous gap between potential and being one of the all-time greats.

Wilson admitted "it's hard" to watch Rodgers because he's so good and smart.

"It's like I want to do what he's doing, but when you've got 16 years of experience, and the checks and the calls he's making on the field ...

"The coaches, first of all, don't want me to do that stuff. It's too much on someone's plate. There aren't many guys in the league who can do what he's doing out there as far as seeing what's going on and changing plays."

Wilson said he spoke to Rodgers a couple of times in the offseason when the agency that represents Rodgers was recruiting the former BYU star as he was leaving school to enter the draft. Wilson wound up choosing a different agency.

As a young quarterback in Corner Canyon, Utah, Wilson said he "always tried to copy what he's been doing because he's done it the right way for such a long time. He's just a fun player to watch."

Wilson took mental notes as he watched Rodgers execute a two-minute drill, noting he looked "calm and collected. It was like he was just kind of messing around. He's playing backyard football, having a good time, and he makes it work."

The two teams will practice again Thursday and will meet Saturday at Lambeau Field. Wilson, coming off a successful preseason debut against the New York Giants, is expected to play a few series.

"Zach's a good kid," Rodgers said after practice. "It's fun to see him."

Rodgers, asked about Morgan, was unaware the second-year quarterback was from the area.

"He went to Ashwaubenon?" Rodgers said of the high school that's located 1.4 miles from Lambeau Field. "I didn't even know that. I really didn't."

It sounds like Wilson, who was only 6 years old when Rodgers entered the NFL in 2005, wishes he could stick around longer.

"If I could spend more time with him and keep asking questions," he said, "I would."

ESPN's Rob Demovsky contributed to this report.