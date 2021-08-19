Damien Woody expects Bill Belichick to take his time revealing whether Cam Newton or Mac Jones will be the Patriots' starting QB. (0:57)

The second full week of preseason kicks off Thursday, one of five straight days with NFL action. With only two more games before the regular-season opener, expect more starters and names you know to be playing this week.

Things start off Thursday with the New England Patriots traveling to play the Philadelphia Eagles. Sure, it's a rematch of Super Bowl LII, but the better storyline is the meeting of the Patriots' Mac Jones and the Eagles' Jalen Hurts, who once upon a time were together in the Alabama quarterback room.

Two more tilts kick off Friday, including the first ESPN broadcast of the 2021 season. That meeting between the Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals is also a college reunion, with Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes taking on his coach at Texas Tech, Kliff Kingsbury -- at least for a series or two.

Saturday sees the bulk of the action, with 10 games going. The day starts with an afternoon showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears, followed by the New York Jets facing the Green Bay Packers. We might get to see Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson fanboying Packers legend Aaron Rodgers in real time. The night slate features a Texas-sized battle between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys in Jerry World and the Las Vegas Raiders (arguably the most popular team in Los Angeles) taking on the Los Angeles Rams (who want that title).

The Odell Beckham Jr. Bowl between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns is one of two contests on Sunday, while Trevor Lawrence finishes things off by making his Monday Night Football debut (kind of) when the Jacksonville Jaguars play at the New Orleans Saints.

NFL preseason Week 2 schedule

Thursday's game

New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Friday's games

Kansas City at Arizona, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN

Cincinnati at Washington, 8 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Saturday's games

Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network

New York Giants at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m. ET