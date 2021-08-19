The second full week of preseason kicks off Thursday, one of five straight days with NFL action. With only two more games before the regular-season opener, expect more starters and names you know to be playing this week.
Things start off Thursday with the New England Patriots traveling to play the Philadelphia Eagles. Sure, it's a rematch of Super Bowl LII, but the better storyline is the meeting of the Patriots' Mac Jones and the Eagles' Jalen Hurts, who once upon a time were together in the Alabama quarterback room.
Two more tilts kick off Friday, including the first ESPN broadcast of the 2021 season. That meeting between the Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals is also a college reunion, with Chiefs' quarterback Patrick Mahomes taking on his coach at Texas Tech, Kliff Kingsbury -- at least for a series or two.
Saturday sees the bulk of the action, with 10 games going. The day starts with an afternoon showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears, followed by the New York Jets facing the Green Bay Packers. We might get to see Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson fanboying Packers legend Aaron Rodgers in real time. The night slate features a Texas-sized battle between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys in Jerry World and the Las Vegas Raiders (arguably the most popular team in Los Angeles) taking on the Los Angeles Rams (who want that title).
The Odell Beckham Jr. Bowl between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns is one of two contests on Sunday, while Trevor Lawrence finishes things off by making his Monday Night Football debut (kind of) when the Jacksonville Jaguars play at the New Orleans Saints.
NFL preseason Week 2 schedule
Thursday's game
New England at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network
Friday's games
Kansas City at Arizona, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN
Cincinnati at Washington, 8 p.m. ET, NFL Network
Saturday's games
Buffalo at Chicago, 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network
New York Giants at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. ET, NFL Network
Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m. ET
Baltimore at Carolina, 7 p.m. ET
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network
Tennessee at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m. ET
Houston at Dallas, 8 p.m. ET
Indianapolis at Minnesota, 8 p.m. ET
Las Vegas at Los Angeles Rams, 10 p.m. ET, NFL Network
Denver at Seattle, 10 p.m. ET
Sunday's games
New York Giants at Cleveland, 1 p.m. ET, NFL Network
San Francisco at Los Angeles Chargers, 7:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network
Monday's game
Jacksonville at New Orleans, 8 p.m. ET, ESPN