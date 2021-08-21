Cardinals QB Kyler Murray shares his team's aspirations this season and explains how the new signings will be incorporated. (2:18)

We're in the midst of the second full week of preseason football. With three weeks remaining before the regular-season opener, expect more starters and names you know to be playing this week.

Things started off Thursday with the New England Patriots rolling past the host Philadelphia Eagles, a game in which Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was scratched late because of illness.

On Friday, the meeting between the Kansas City Chiefs and Arizona Cardinals was a college reunion, with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes taking on his college coach at Texas Tech, Kliff Kingsbury. But neither Mahomes nor Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray showed much in a quarter of work, and Mahomes was intercepted on his final pass.

Saturday will see the bulk of the action with 10 games scheduled. The day started with an afternoon showdown between the Buffalo Bills and Chicago Bears, followed by the New York Jets facing the Green Bay Packers. We might get to see Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson fanboying Packers legend Aaron Rodgers in real time. The night slate features a Texas-sized battle between the Houston Texans and Dallas Cowboys in "Jerry World" and the Las Vegas Raiders (arguably the most popular team in Los Angeles) taking on the Los Angeles Rams (who want that title).

The Odell Beckham Jr. bowl between the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns is one of two contests on Sunday, while Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars visit the New Orleans Saints on Monday.

Quick links:

Full schedule | Depth charts | PickCenter

Jump to a matchup:

NE-PHI | KC-ARI | CIN-WAS| BUF-CHI

NFL preseason Week 2 schedule

Saturday's games play 0:34 Trubisky makes his old team pay Bills QB Mitchell Trubisky throws for 221 yards and a touchdown in a dominant first half against the Bears.

Standout performers: Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky, 220 yards, TD

Going into Saturday's game, one could have argued the Bills' defensive line was their most improved group this offseason. After their blowout win over the Bears, however, that honor might go to the quarterback room. Mitchell Trubisky torched his former team, leading four straight touchdown drives to start the game while completing 20 of 28 passes for 220 yards and a touchdown in the first half. If Josh Allen should ever miss time this season, the Bills' offense appears to be in good hands. -- Marcel Louis-Jacques

Next game: vs. Packers (1 p.m. ET, Aug. 28)

There is no reason to overreact in the preseason, but veteran Andy Dalton failed to silence fans screaming for Chicago to start rookie quarterback Justin Fields when the regular season opens. After the offense went three-and-out in both of Dalton's series last week, the offense looked even worse on Saturday against Buffalo until Dalton connected with Rodney Adams for a 73-yard touchdown late in the second quarter. Dalton's numbers were OK (11-of-17 for 146 yards, one touchdown, one interception), but outside of that one exciting TD pass, the Bears' offense was unproductive and out of sorts virtually the entire first half. Dalton's interception at the end of the second quarter -- when the intended target clearly slipped on his route -- further infuriated a fan base already calling for Fields to take over. With starters unlikely to play in the preseason finale, the Bears' offense will open the regular season without having accomplished much of anything during preseason games. -- Jeff Dickerson

Next game: at Titans (7 p.m. ET, Aug. 28)

New York Jets at Green Bay, 4:25 p.m. ET, NFL Network

Atlanta at Miami, 7 p.m. ET