Going retro is never out of style, right? The Green Bay Packers are throwing it way back for a uniform this season.

On Thursday, the team unveiled an all-green uniform it will wear in Week 7 against the Washington Football Team. It is all green with gold numbers and gold stripes on the jersey sleeves and pants. The look was last worn from 1950 to '53, an era of Packers football that predated Lambeau Field and Vince Lombardi.

"With the NFL growing rapidly, this time period set the stage for the construction of Lambeau Field and for the team's success in the 1960s and beyond," Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy said in a release.

A history-inspired look with a modern vibe.



Introducing the #Packers 50s Classic Uniform 🟩🟨#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/BOPu6U7dKC — Green Bay Packers (@packers) August 19, 2021

The time period wasn't all that successful for the Packers. Legendary coach Curly Lambeau left after the 1949 season. Gene Ronzani was 14-31-1 before resigning late in the 1953 season.