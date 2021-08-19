New York Jets defensive end Carl Lawson, the team's biggest free-agent signing from the offseason, was carted off the field Thursday with an apparent left-leg injury.

It happened during a red-zone period in a joint practice between the Jets and Green Bay Packers at the Packers' facility. Several players took knees and the practice fell ominously quiet as medical personnel tended to Lawson.

Lawson is having an MRI on the Achilles tendon, a source told ESPN, confirming a report by NFL Network.

A season-ending injury would be a huge blow to the Jets, who are counting on Lawson to be their primary edge-rushing threat in their new 4-3 front. He had been dominant in training-camp practices.

The Jets signed Lawson to a three-year, $45 million contract in March. He spent his first four seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Lawson has a history of major injuries. He tore his left ACL at Auburn in 2014, and he tore his right ACL with the Bengals in 2018.