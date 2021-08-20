PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was a late scratch from Thursday's preseason game against the New England Patriots due to an illness.

Hurts took part in warm-ups and appeared fine, even dancing between reps at times, but did not join his teammates on the sideline at the start of the game.

The illness is not related to COVID-19, the team said.

Veteran Joe Flacco got the start in Hurts' absence. The night got off to a rocky start, as backup center Nate Herbig sailed a snap over Flacco's head, resulting in a turnover. The Patriots scored two plays later on a Damien Harris rushing touchdown.

Hurts was expected to play just a series or two. A number of starters got the night off, including Jason Kelce, Brandon Brooks, Lane Johnson, Fletcher Cox, Darius Slay and Brandon Graham.

Rookie receiver DeVonta Smith made his preseason debut after sitting out the opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers with an MCL sprain in his left knee.