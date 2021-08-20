JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said he has a timetable in mind for naming a starting quarterback, but he also said the competition between Trevor Lawrence and Gardner Minshew could last a few more weeks.

Lawrence, the No. 1 NFL draft pick, and Minshew will continue to alternate practice days with the first-team offense. Meyer said he will decide on a starter for the Sept. 12 season opener at Houston in consultation with offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell and passing-game coordinator Brian Schottenheimer.

"I do [have a timeline] in my own mind, but once again, it's conversation that the three people are having daily," Meyer said. "In theory it could [go through the final preseason game on Aug. 29], but I'd rather not."

Lawrence worked with the first team on Friday, after Minshew worked with it Thursday. The rookie said he's fine with competing for the starting job.

"It doesn't bother me," Lawrence said. "I think that's the way to run a team, honestly. The best player has to play and you've got to compete. As a first-year player coming in, it's kind of what's expected. You want to compete for the job. There's a right way to do things, and I think they've handled it great. We're in a good spot and we're just going to keep working, and I'm going to take advantage of every opportunity I get. That's all I can really do."

Meyer said he wants Lawrence to get more reps in Monday's preseason game at New Orleans, but will decide on Saturday which quarterback will start against the Saints. In the preseason opener against Cleveland, Lawrence played 25 snaps and completed 6 of 9 passes for 71 yards, while Minshew played 11 snaps and went 4-for-7 for 47 yards with an interception.

Lawrence said he'd like more reps in practice, as would any player coming into the league.

"I think we do a good job of managing it," Lawrence said. "Obviously as a young guy, you want as many as you can get, just because every look that you get is something new you're seeing and that you can learn from. So, for me, I just want as many as I can get. And we're at that point now we've been practicing for so long, it's more about getting a lot more mental reps, too, because we can't go out there for three hours every day as the season starts.

"I think we've had a great prep up to this point, great camp, and for me I've learned a lot and I've gotten a lot better, I think, just taking care of the ball, decision-making, knowing the offense. But the more reps I can get, obviously the better, and obviously I'd like that."

Lawrence has completed 71% of his passes with 35 touchdowns and seven interceptions in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills -- as well as the first preseason game -- since camp began. Minshew has completed 72% of his passes with 20 touchdowns and two interceptions.