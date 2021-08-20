GLENDALE, Ariz. -- In his most revealing comments about his playing future, former Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald said he doesn't have a desire to get back on a field at the moment.

During an interview on SiriusXM's "Let's Go," the 11-time Pro Bowler was asked if he was going to be a radio broadcaster or play again.

"For now, I'll be a radio broadcaster," said Fitzgerald, who appears on the radio show with Tampa Bay Bucs quarterback Tom Brady and Jim Gray. "To be honest with you, I just don't have the urge to play right now. I don't know how I'll feel in September, October, November moving forward, but I just, today, I just don't have the urge.

"And I think I have to be respectful of that. Football is not one of those games you want to walk out there and play and not be fully engaged and ready to prepare and do the things necessary that you need to do."

Fitzgerald is an unrestricted free agent after 17 years with the Cardinals. He's second on the NFL's all-time receiving yards and receptions lists behind Hall of Famer Jerry Rice.

His status for the 2021 season has been a constant topic of conversation at Arizona's training camp. Coach Kliff Kingsbury has said the "ball's in his court" and that the Cardinals will have a plan in place if Fitzgerald decides to return for an 18th season.